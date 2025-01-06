Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has said that he will not be a party to stopping any Federal Lawmaker from the State from returning in 2027 except the person who uses his hand to stop himself.

Governor Nwifuru made the declaration at the weekend during the Thanksgiving Service and Empowerment programme organised by Senator Kenneth Eze, who represents the Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone at Amagu, Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State.

He urged those warming up to replace the Lawmakers in the next election to wait, as the state government has nothing against the serving lawmakers that will stop them from returning.

“The present National Assembly members are all doing well, and we have nothing against them. And as a leader of the Party, I will not be the one to start generating crises in my house, and I won‘t be ready to fund the crisis“.

“So those who want to replace them, you need to wait. If God says that any National Assembly members will not return, it will not be your making but theirs.

„Anybody that God doesn‘t want to go back, God will package it so that none of us will be blamed because I don‘t want to be blamed.

I won‘t reject going for a second tenure, so I won‘t stop any other person from going for a second tenure“, Governor Nwifuru concluded.

For the first time, all the National Assembly members from the state are doing well, especially in human empowerment, infrastructure development, and good relationships with the people.

Governor Nwifuru commended the lawmakers for their cooperation and unity despite Party differences, describing it as the first of its kind.

At this particular time, God blessed Ebonyi State with good leaders at the National Assembly. For the first time, all our National Assembly members are doing exceptionally well in human empowerment, infrastructure development, and building good relationships with the people.

The members of the National Assembly are very unassuming, and more importantly, the cooperation and unity among them dispute that they are in different political parties. They don‘t have time to gossip against themselves.“

He urged those who have commenced consultation before 2027 to rethink, as, according to him, the time is still too far.

It‘s too early to start discussing 2027 now. So, don‘t start now to waste your money and time doing consultation“, he advised.

Senator Kenneth Eze, in his speech, said he initiated the empowerment programme to complement the efforts of the Governor, who he said had rolled out so many empowerment programmes for the people of Ebonyi State since he assumed office.

He thanked the Governor for honouring the invitation despite his tight schedule and said he wouldn‘t take it for granted.

The senator distributed 14 Minibuses, 2 Toyota Sienna Cars, 4 Toyota Corolla Cars, 100 Motorcycles, 40 Tricycles, and 100 Grounding Machines.

Others include 100 Sewing Machines,150 Spraying Machines, 14 Big Freezers, 12 Laptops for Students,10,000 bags of Rice 5kg, 100 bags of 25kg rice, 50 bags of 50kg rice, 2000 bags of fertiliser and 100 cartons of liquid fertiliser, Thousands of Exercise books for schools across the zone, among other items.