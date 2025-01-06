President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasised the vital role of traditional institutions in fostering national unity, governance, and economic development.

Speaking after hosting His Royal Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba II, at his Lagos residence, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leaders.

“Now more than ever, the role of our traditional institutions is crucial for fostering national cohesion, governance, and economic development at various levels,” President Tinubu declared in a statement shared on his official X page.

The president described his engagement with the Awujale as productive, focusing on developing constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Discussions highlighted the need to build a unified national identity grounded in shared values while driving progress and prosperity for citizens.

Expressing optimism, President Tinubu noted that such collaborations are essential to achieving his administration’s vision of a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“We discussed constructive solutions to Nigeria’s challenges, emphasising the need to build partnerships and cultivate a strong national identity.

“This identity should embody our values as a Nation while fostering progress and prosperity for all citizens.

“I am very encouraged by this positive engagement with Kabiyesi as our administration continues to work assiduously towards a stronger, prosperous, and more united Nigeria,” Tinubu said.