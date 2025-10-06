The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has been asked to stop former President Goodluck Jonathan from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

In a suit filed by a legal practitioner, Mr. Johnmary Chukwukasi Jideobi, he urged the court to issue a perpetual injunction, restraining Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party for nomination as a presidential candidate for the said election.

The plaintiff also sought an order barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate in the forthcoming election.

Defendant in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, are the former president, INEC and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

According to the plaintiff in the suit, the case revolves around the interpretation of Sections 1(1)-(3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The plaintiff is asking the court to determine whether Jonathan remains constitutionally eligible to contest for president after previously completing the unexpired term of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and serving a full term following his 2011 election victory.

Jideobi argued that Jonathan has already exhausted the two terms allowed by the Constitution and that any attempt to contest again would violate the law.

In his affidavit, deposed to by one Emmanuel Agida, the plaintiff described himself as an advocate of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

He said he filed the suit to prevent what he described as a potential breach of the Constitution should any political party field Jonathan in 2027.

He maintained that if Jonathan were allowed to contest and win the 2027 election, it would amount to taking the oath of office as president for a third time, which he said the Constitution does not permit.

The plaintiff further stated that he instituted the suit in the public interest to uphold constitutional order and the rule of law.