Ahead of the 2027 general election, youth from the 19 Northern states converged on Kaduna on Sunday, November 3, 2024, for a summit with an outcome unanimously pushing for a new Nigeria.

At the Northern Youth Summit organised by the National Youth Alliance (NYA), various speakers spoke on the need to be united on a formidable front and support a young individual who will occupy the exalted position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027.

They blamed the country’s economic woes on a lack of ideas for moving forward.

In an interview with newsmen on the summit’s sidelines, NYA President Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas lamented that Nigeria’s present political leadership is out of tune with citizens’ hardships.

He said that the NYA is a movement that has attracted youths from all political parties, aiming to bring a new Nigeria that will work for all.

“NYA has been able to attract youth from the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), APGA, NNPP and other parties.

“As you can see, they came here in large numbers for what they believe in; as patriotic Nigerians, they are yearning for change that will put Nigeria on the right pedestal,” he said.

Ambassador Abbas said that the threats he receives from old politicians would encourage him to use all legitimate means to ensure that things are done right in Nigeria.

He condemned the arraignment of minors allegedly for participating in the Endbadgovernance protest, describing it as inhumane and in contrast to the Child Rights Act.

He urged youths to prepare to fight for their future in the coming elections, adding that the old folks no longer have what it takes to provide digital governance that will move the country forward.