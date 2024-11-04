Following widespread reports questioning Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Professor Odoh’s Media Aide, Charles O. Otu, has clarified that the Federal Ministry of Education has not voided the appointment.

“The speculation circulating on social media is completely unfounded,” Otu emphasised in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP.

He urged the public to “disregard any information suggesting that the Ministry has nullified Professor Odoh’s position as the seventh Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK.”

The confusion stems from a letter dated November 1, reportedly addressed to UNIZIK’s Pro-Chancellor, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, questioning the appointment process.

In response, UNIZIK’s Registrar, R. I. Nwokike, confirmed that the process strictly adhered to university statutes and federal laws.

“The appointment of Professor Odoh followed all statutory requirements under the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act, as well as guidelines set by the Governing Council,” Nwokike explained, pointing to detailed records of the selection process.

He noted that Odoh was chosen “from a pool of qualified candidates after a thorough review,” adding that “representatives of relevant authorities were present throughout the proceedings on October 29.”

Otu also highlighted the autonomy of university councils in Nigeria, stating, “The university council is fully empowered by law to make critical decisions for the institution, including the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor, without interference.”

He referred to the Universities Autonomy Act of 2007, which ensures councils can operate independently from external influences, including the Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry’s role is to oversee educational standards, not to control the day-to-day decisions of university councils,” Otu stressed.

This autonomy, he said, is essential for the governance and academic freedom of Nigerian universities.

“Without interference from external bodies, the university can focus on what’s best for its students, staff, and academic mission,” Otu continued. “The council’s decision to appoint Professor Odoh aligns with the principles of autonomy and self-governance that guide all Nigerian universities.”

Otu underscored that the council’s role is “to make its own decisions in the best interests of the university, free from outside orders.”

He explained that while the council does notify the Ministry of Education as a formality, this “is for transparency, not for approval or control.”

Otu dismissed claims challenging Odoh’s appointment, calling them “baseless and inaccurate.”

He invited the public to the High Mass service scheduled for Tuesday to celebrate Professor Odoh’s official assumption of office, marking “the start of a new chapter for UNIZIK.”