The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said that additional appointments will be announced as the campaign continues to broaden its national structure.

In a statement, the Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the recently released list represents an important stage in the organisation of the campaign but is not the final composition of the council.

“The campaign is still evolving. Consultations are continuing, and further responsibilities will be assigned as the structure expands across the country.

“His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, remains deeply conscious of the sacrifices made by those who have stood with him over the years. Loyalty is remembered. Sacrifice is respected. Friendship is valued.

“To those who may feel disappointed that their names have not appeared yet, we ask for patience and understanding. No one should believe that years of commitment and sacrifice have been forgotten.

“Our strength has always been our people and the relationships built over many years. We must preserve that bond.”

Shaibu said the campaign would draw on loyal party members, experienced leaders, professionals, young people and everyday Nigerians willing to contribute meaningfully to its work.

“In the coming days, the campaign will announce its zonal and state structures, additional senior appointments and other layers of organisation extending to wards and polling units across the country.

“The campaign is also strengthening its policy architecture to bring together Nigerians of proven competence, experience and global perspective across the critical areas demanding urgent national attention — the cost of living, food security and agriculture, security, energy and power, jobs and industrialisation, manufacturing and SMEs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, housing, public finance, governance, technology and innovation, social protection, natural resources, the environment and human capital development.

“Nigeria’s challenges are interconnected and cannot be addressed in isolation. The objective is to ensure that every major national problem is matched with a serious, practical and implementable policy response capable of improving the everyday lives of Nigerians.

“This is a people-driven national campaign. It will continue to grow organically, drawing strength from Nigerians who share the desire to build a country where life is more affordable, businesses can thrive, young people can find opportunities and families can once again look to the future with confidence.

“There is room in this journey for every sincere hand willing to serve,” he said.