The African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Bilyaminu Aliyu Shinkafi, says a “wind of change” is blowing across northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shinkafi stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja ahead of the planned inauguration of the ADC presidential and governorship offices and a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled for next month.

The governorship candidate said the party would embark on extensive grassroots mobilisation to win the support of voters across Zamfara State.

“As a journalist, you understand these things more, and I am sure you are aware that the wind of change is blowing, especially in the northern part of this country,” Shinkafi said.

He, however, declined to give statistics or make specific predictions about the outcome of the 2027 governorship election.

“I will not sit here and give you statistics of what is going to happen in the election, but I am assuring you that we are going to go out and mobilise seekers for support,” he said.

Shinkafi said the ADC would focus on explaining its programmes to the people and persuading voters to support its candidates.

“We will tell our people what the ADC will do for them and explain what we want to do for them.

“I am sure we are going to convince them to come out en masse and vote for the ADC from top to bottom, irrespective of whatever critical stakeholder is there,” he said.

“That, I am assuring you.”

The ADC candidate said his decision to accept the governorship ticket was also based on his confidence in the party’s prospects in the state.

“If I don’t have confidence, I would not have accepted the ticket,” Shinkafi said.

His comments come as political parties and candidates begin preparations for the 2027 elections, with the ADC stepping up its organisational activities and mobilisation ahead of the polls.

Shinkafi said the party would take its campaign to the grassroots and engage voters on what he described as its plans for the people of Zamfara.

The governorship candidate said the ADC’s mobilisation would not be deterred by the presence or influence of prominent political stakeholders in the state.

He maintained that the party would seek the support of voters across the state as it prepares for the 2027 governorship contest