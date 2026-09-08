The Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State has denied claims that it is working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state has declared that no politician in the state can win the forthcoming general elections by boosting and sugar-coating the masses with lies and vain promises.

Publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, who spoke on a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, described the allegation against the coalition as “deceptive.”

The Rainbow Coalition, founded by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, is made up of prominent members of the APC, the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Action Alliance (AA), among others.

Ikenga urged the public to disregard what he called ‘misleading claims, pointing out that the coalition remains focused on its political activities ahead of the election.

“All the parties that make up the rainbow coalition are not working with INEC to dictate their internal affairs. We are not part of that. That is their internal affairs and we are not interested in their internal affairs because it is within their purview to so do.

“So for any organisation, particularly ADC to accuse us, that is how far they could go. We have not done it and we are not going to do it. We are not interested. They are laying grounds upon which they will cry so that they can accuse the Independent National Electoral Commission of rigging the election for us because they know that they don’t have the number, they don’t have the supporters,” he said.

The reaction followed concerns raised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over INEC’s activities in the state, where it accused the commission of working with the Rainbow Coalition to undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has declared that no politician in the state can win the forthcoming 2027 elections by boosting and sugar-coating the masses with lies and vain promises.