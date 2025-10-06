Senator Neda Imasuen has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunwonde local government area of Edo State to ensure that President Bola Tinubu is returned for a second term come 2027.

Advertisement

Imasuen made the appeal at the weekend when he visited his Umagbai Ward 5 to interact with the people of his locality and promised to mobilise grassroots support for the APC and President Tinubu.

Members of the party at the grassroots also assured the senator that they would ensure he was given the party’s ticket and returned for a second term.

Advertisement

At the gathering, Senator Imasuen expressed gratitude for the warm reception and stressed the need to build bridges with his local base. He noted that while he joined the APC at the state level on June 12, it was crucial to identify with his ward because “politics is local.”

“It was imperative that I come to my ward to officially inform them of my joining the party since June 12, and meet the ward executives.

“This move will strengthen the party, promote unity and ensure victory at the polls,” he said.