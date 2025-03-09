The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Bauchi State governorship seat in the 2027 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He emphasised the need for the PDP to retain power in Bauchi State and reclaim leadership at the national level in 2027.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that the gubernatorial ticket is given to a candidate with the political strength, capability and capacity to secure victory.

Ningi made his declaration yesterday during a meeting with PDP stakeholders from Ganjuwa local government area.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that his decision was in response to widespread calls urging him to contest, emphasising his commitment to serve the people in a higher capacity.

“I am not in this race to seek fame or popularity, I have already made a name for myself. I have risen to the position of deputy senate leader, so this is not about recognition but about service,” he said.

The senator reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, noting that he had been a committed member since the party’s formation and remained dedicated to strengthen it.

He urged stakeholders to support a credible candidate capable of winning and consolidating the party’s achievements in the state.

The PDP stakeholders commended Senator Ningi for his contributions to the state’s development and assured him of their commitment to select a strong candidate when the time comes.