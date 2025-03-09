The Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has urged political appointees under President Bola Tinubu’s administration to emulate the humanitarian leadership of the first lady, Mrs. Remi Tinubu, minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, CSCHEI praised the first lady and FCT minister for their unwavering commitment to community development, social welfare and national progress.

The organisation said their exemplary leadership in grassroots empowerment and inclusive governance had set a benchmark for others in public service.

According to CSCHEI’s director general, Kunle Yusuff, Nigeria’s progress hinges on leaders who prioritise the welfare of the people.

“The humanitarian efforts of first lady Oluremi Tinubu and minister Nyesom Wike serve as a shining example of leadership in action. Their dedication to uplift the underprivileged, empower women and youths and drive community-based initiatives should be a model for all public officeholders.

“We commend Seyi Tinubu’s impactful programmes which have positively touched lives across the states, fostering youth empowerment and self-employment which has opened doors of possibilities for many youths,” he said.

The organisation also highlighted the contributions of other top officials within the Tinubu administration including Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, executive chairman of the FIRS; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of NITDA and Alhaji Ahmed Galadima Aminu, executive secretary of PTDF.

CSCHEI described them as “worthy ambassadors” of the administration, commending their efforts in fostering economic growth and sustainable development.