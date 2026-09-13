The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of 19 presidential candidates cleared to contest the 2027 presidential election, setting the stage for a major political battle involving President Bola Tinubu, former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi.

The publication of the list formally brings the leading contenders and candidates of smaller political parties into the 2027 presidential contest, with the election expected to be closely fought across the country.

Tinubu, 74, is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Atiku, 79, is contesting under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi, 65, is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where he is paired with former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as his running mate.

Atiku’s running mate on the ADC ticket is former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Other candidates on the final list include former Cross River State governor Donald Duke, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The list also contains candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Allied Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party, Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), National Democratic Party (NDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

INEC’s publication of the candidates’ particulars is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, which requires the commission to publish the names, addresses and other particulars of candidates nominated by political parties for an election.

The 19 presidential candidates represent a wide spread of political interests and platforms, ranging from the country’s two dominant parties to opposition parties seeking to challenge the established political order.

The list also highlights the generational spread in the presidential contest.

Atiku, at 79, is the oldest candidate on the list, followed by Tinubu, who is 74. Obi is 65, while Duke is 64.

The presence of the three major contenders — Tinubu, Atiku and Obi — is expected to shape much of the political discourse ahead of the election, particularly as opposition forces continue to seek alliances capable of challenging the APC at the presidential poll.

The 2027 election will also test the strength of the various political parties beyond their traditional strongholds, with candidates expected to intensify campaigns for support across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

With the publication of the final list, the presidential contest now enters another phase, as candidates and their parties prepare to take their campaigns directly to voters ahead of the election.