Osun State government has frowned at the failure of the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to acknowledge the efforts of the state government in the implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement and the governance of Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

A statement by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi in Osogbo on Saturday said that the Osun State government has implemented the Federal Government/ASUU agreement at Osun State University, even before the federal government and has also commenced payment of the applicable arrears.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the end of its emergency meeting held in Abuja on Saturday, September 5, 2026, had commended a number of state governments for commencing implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement but left out Osun State.

Osun State government claimed that it was on record that Governor Ademola Adeleke was the second to approve the salary, after Ekiti State.

His words: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Osun State Government has implemented the Federal Government/ASUU agreement at Osun State University, even before the Federal Government and has also commenced payment of the applicable arrears.

“It is on record that Governor Ademola Adeleke is the second to approve the salary, after Ekiti State. The omission of Osun State from ASUU’s commendation of states that have commenced implementation is therefore surprising and inexplicable.

“The Osun State government considers this commission as mischief. Our commitment to staff welfare is unparalleled and the records in our University speak to this claim.

“The Osun State government therefore rejects any insinuation that it has been indifferent to the welfare of academic staff or that it has failed to honour its obligations under the agreement.”

The state government further rejected the suggestion that the decision concerning the extension of the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of the institution was an arbitrary executive action designed to circumvent the law.