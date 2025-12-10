President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has projected over 75% votes for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in Northern Nigeria during the next 2027 presidential election.

Lawan said the feat would be easy since Northerners already gave Tinubu 63% votes in the last election in 2023. He spoke after he was formally appointed as a National Patron of the Tinubu House-to-House Network in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Lawan’s media adviser, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, the appointment was confirmed on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the grassroots political mobilization group to the National Assembly.

The group was led by its National Chairman, Comrade Yahaya Muhammad.

In his remarks, Senator Lawan praised the initiative of the network and urged continued support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“I feel very delighted that you have found me worthy of appointment as one of leaders, and a Patron of this group. My prayer and hope will be that you continue to expand and deepen your activities across the country, but particularly [in the] northern part of Nigeria,” Lawan stated.

The former Senate President delivered a robust endorsement of the Tinubu administration’s performance, highlighting strides in economic stability and national security.

“I believe that President Bola Tinubu is doing his best and the APC administration is achieving a lot. The economy of Nigeria today is stable and it’s facing the right direction,” he said.

On security, Lawan, who represents Yobe North in the Senate, acknowledged recent challenges but expressed confidence in the nation’s Armed Forces, noting the administration’s commitment of resources and his own oversight role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Senator Lawan issued a bold projection, calling for a significant increase in support from the northern region.

He said, “In 2023 general elections, the North gave about 63% of the votes that saw President Bola Tinubu to the office of the President. It is my opinion that in 2027, we should vote for our president with more than 75% of the votes that will bring him back to office.”

He argued that Nigeria stands to benefit from continuity, stating, “The President is trying to ensure that we get a fair share. So, we are better sticking with this President than trying somebody new who may not do even half of what we have seen here.”

Senator Lawan also underscored the organic growth of the APC, attributing the influx of defectors from other parties to the stability and visible progress under its leadership.

“Nobody is bribed or coerced into becoming a member of the party, they believe in APC just like we believe in our great party,” the lawmaker representing Yobe North said.

He charged the Tinubu House-to-House Network to expand into a truly national campaign machinery, saying, “Let it be a national network, covering not only major states but all the states of federation.”

“We want to take the success story from house to house. And this is supposed to be the basis of any serious campaign,” he added.

The Tinubu House-to-House Network is a volunteer-driven initiative dedicated to grassroots mobilization and disseminating the achievements of the Tinubu administration across all wards in Nigeria.