The member representing Ido/Ibarapa federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, has disclosed plans to mobilise at least 10 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the South West at the 2027 general elections.

Oseni, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said this will be achieved through the activities of his grassroots movement, Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), which cut across political divide in the region.

The chairman, House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said movement which currently has over 200,000 members, aims to achieve this feat through effective voter registration and mobilisation during election to get the desired turn-out in the region targeting at least 75 percent participation in the upcoming elections.

The lawmaker explained that ROCOF will focus on educating citizens on the importance of obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercising their civic rights on the election day by voting for all APC candidates, particularly the president.

“Unlike 2023 when Nigeria recorded only 26.72% voter turnout in the general election, our vision is to change the narratives; educate our people to register for PVCs and encourage them to perform their civic duty during the electioneering.

“In the South-west alone, we have a vision to achieve at least 75% voter turnout and ensure the All Progressives Congress secures nothing less than 10 million votes in the geo-political zone,” he stated.

Oseni emphasised that the movement is non-political and inclusive, focusing on promoting good governance, justice, and sustainable development while rallying support for the re-election of the president.

He explained that the group’s objective is to unite like-minded Nigerians across religious, ethnic, and party lines around shared values, rather than partisan interests, in order to strengthen democratic participation and national progress.

“For the record, ROCOF is not a rival to the APC. Rather, it is a movement of likeminds seeking the rebirth of an Oyo State and Nigeria where justice reigns, where equity becomes an order, where accountability is our culture, where we are all committed to good governance, where prosperity is shared and sustainable development is at the heart of our vision.

“Regardless of the propaganda of the opposition parties, we will leverage the gains of our reforms to mobilise popular support for the APC and ensure it secures a landslide not just in Oyo State and South-west, but also in the federation,” the lawmaker said.

Oseni also gave an update on his oversight activities as Chairman of the House Committee on FERMA, saying, the panel has visited nearly all states where the federal government is either rehabilitating or reconstructing major roads.

“Our findings clearly show that Nigeria is in transition from the period of decrepit road infrastructure to an era of linking our economy to the development of strategic transport infrastructure projects,” he said.

Oseni lauded the Tinubu administration for its implementation of key legacy projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and the proposed reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Highway, among others.