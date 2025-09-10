The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned an alleged attempt by the acting clerk of the National Assembly to stop Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming at the Senate after what it called an unjust six months’ suspension imposed on her by the Senate leadership.

The party said the reported action by the clerk smacked of a calculated attempt being orchestrated by the Senator Godswill Akpabio-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership to breach the right of representation of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District and deny them a voice at the highest law-making body in the country.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the attempt to use the National Assembly establishment against an elected Senator in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution and Standing Rules of the Senate is highly provocative and constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy and overall stability of our country.

“It also comes as parts of the antics being deployed severally by the APC-controlled Senate and the Federal Government to suffocate the opposition which further confirms the creeping totalitarianism in our country under the APC government,” Ologungaba said in a statement.

He said the reported action by the Clerk of the National Assembly against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further brings to the fore the allegations of attacks on the right of women and sustained attempts to stifle their voices as witnessed in the various accusations of harassment against women levelled against the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the years.

“The PDP demands that the Senate President should come clean on the various allegations instead of seeking to use the National Assembly establishment to further harass, intimidate and keep Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan away from the Senate.

“The extreme persecution of six months suspension unjustly imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the Rules of the Senate is more than enough and the PDP stands with the people of Kogi Central and all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning this unwarranted renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Our Party strongly cautions the Clerk of the National Assembly to withdraw the said letter and play by the rules by being neutral as a bureaucrat and not allow himself to be politically entangled and used as a tool to undermine democracy and the Rule of Law in the National Assembly and Nigeria.

“The PDP calls on the International Community, Democracy Institutions, Right Advocacy Groups and other democracy development partners to rise up in condemnation of this renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“While charging Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to discountenance the reported letter by the Clerk of the National Assembly and get ready to resume at the Senate, the PDP demands that the Senate leadership ensures that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is allowed to resume her duties and perform her roles as an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unhindered,” PDP said