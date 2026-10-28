The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has warned that anyone found guilty of rigging elections in Nigeria under his administration would face prosecution and imprisonment if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Obi issued the warning on Wednesday during an NDC town hall meeting in Nasarawa State, where he addressed party supporters on electoral integrity and the need to strengthen the country’s electoral system.

Responding to a question on election rigging, the former Anambra State governor said his party would not allow electoral manipulation to go unchallenged in the 2027 general election.

“You didn’t ask about what we are going to do if people rig election next year. Let me assure you, number one, this coming election, we will rig those who rig it,” Obi said.

He added that, if elected president, he would reform the electoral process and strengthen political parties to prevent election rigging.

“And let me assure you number two, if I’m elected the President of Nigeria, nobody will rig election in this country again because the first thing we need to do is to strengthen our parties, strengthen the process,” he said.

Obi also called for stricter eligibility requirements for political candidates, proposing that anyone seeking elective office should have attended primary and secondary school.

“Our laws will be strict. For you to contest election, you must have attended a primary school, you must have attended a secondary school and it will be visible, it will be clear,” he said.

He warned that anyone who forged academic certificates or falsely claimed to possess the required qualifications would face imprisonment.

“If you didn’t attend any of them or forge your certificate, you go to jail,” Obi said.

The NDC presidential candidate extended the warning to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other individuals involved in election administration, insisting that anyone found guilty of electoral malpractice under his administration would be prosecuted.

“Any INEC official, anybody who is involved with elections under my watch that rigs elections will go to jail,” he declared.

Obi said his proposed reforms would be guided by the rule of law, stressing that everyone, regardless of status or position, must be held accountable.

“Under my watch, Nigeria must be a country that has a law, and both from the number one person to the last person must obey the rule of law,” he said.

“Nobody must be above the law; nobody will behave rascally.”

He said his presidential ambition was driven by the desire to transform Nigeria and establish a system where electoral laws and democratic principles are respected.

“That’s why we are doing what we are doing. We want to change Nigeria. A new Nigeria is possible, and that new Nigeria will be OK,” Obi added.