The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged to restore fuel subsidy, prioritise education, promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities and improve access to basic amenities if elected in the January 16, 2027 general election.

Obi made the pledge on Wednesday during a town hall meeting in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, attended by supporters, party members and political stakeholders.

The meeting formed part of the NDC’s nationwide engagements ahead of the 2027 polls.

Obi said his proposed administration would restore petrol subsidy to ease the burden on citizens, adding that the policy would be implemented in a way that addressed corruption and leakages that previously undermined the scheme.

He argued that the major problem with the subsidy regime was not the policy itself but the corruption surrounding its implementation.

The NDC candidate also challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give a full account of the funds generated from the removal of fuel subsidy since May 29, 2023.

He further criticised Tinubu’s frequent foreign trips, alleging that the President had travelled abroad more than any other Nigerian president.

Obi, who is campaigning alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, said his administration would place education at the centre of national development, with emphasis on improving access, quality and skills acquisition for young Nigerians.

He also promised an inclusive government that would ensure persons with disabilities were not marginalised but given equal opportunities to participate meaningfully in governance and economic activities.

On basic amenities, Obi pledged to improve access to essential public services and infrastructure to enhance citizens’ welfare and living standards.

Earlier, the NDC Chairman in Nasarawa State, Comrade Dogo Danladi Shamma, welcomed Obi, his running mate, Dr Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other party leaders to the state.

Shamma thanked supporters for their turnout, describing the forum as an opportunity for the party to connect directly with the people and present its vision.

He called for unity, commitment and collective support among party members as the NDC prepares for the election.

The Akwanga town hall is the latest in a series of NDC engagements across the North-Central and other zones as the party seeks to mobilise grassroots support and present its policy agenda ahead of the 2027 presidential election.