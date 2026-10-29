The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has joined TikTok as opposition leaders intensify preparations for the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso, who is expected to run alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, announced his arrival on the platform in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.

He urged Nigerians to follow his account for authentic information, the latest updates and exclusive content about his daily activities.

“I am on TikTok! I encourage you all to follow me there for authentic information, the latest updates, and exclusive contents directly related to my daily life.

“Nigeria will be OK. — RMK,” he wrote.

In a video accompanying the announcement, the former Kano State governor also welcomed TikTok users to his account and encouraged them to follow, share his videos and activate notifications to receive updates.

“Hello TikTokers, welcome to our TikTok account. Turn on your notifications, follow us, share our video, thank you, and God bless you,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s move comes amid growing political activities by the NDC ahead of the 2027 presidential election, in which he is set to serve as Obi’s running mate.

The two politicians formally joined the party in May after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following consultations on their political future and the party’s zoning arrangement.

Obi was subsequently ratified as the NDC’s presidential candidate at the party’s national convention on May 30, while Kwankwaso was named as his running mate.