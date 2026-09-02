Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to deliver Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja, where he spoke about his political influence in both territories and his plans ahead of the 2027 elections.

The minister, a former governor of Rivers State, expressed confidence that the political structures under his influence would work towards securing victory for Tinubu in the two areas.

Wike claimed that he remained in control of the political structure in Rivers State despite no longer occupying the position of governor, describing himself as the “general commander” of the structure.

“It is certain that I will deliver two states, FCT and Rivers, for Tinubu,” Wike said.

“You don’t need a governor to be in charge. I’m the general commander of the political structure in Rivers.”

The minister’s comments come as political activities and realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, with political parties and their leaders already positioning themselves for the contest.