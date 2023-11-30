Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has conducted the 2023 confirmation and promotion examination for over 22,000 senior officers in the Federal Public Service nationwide.

At one of the centres in Abuja yesterday, the permanent secretary, Career Management, OHCSF, Dr Marcus Ogunbuyi, said the examination was conducted in 59 centres across the country.

Ogunbuyi said that the candidates were from federal government parastatals and agencies including security personnel.

He said in the public service, for any senior officer to be confirmed, he or she must sit for the confirmation examination.

According to Ogunbuyi, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is saddled with the responsibility of conducting confirmation examinations service-wide.

“We have about 22,360 candidates sitting for this exam and we have 59 centres across the country, eight centres in Abuja and nine in Lagos.

“This is the third place I have been today and I have seen tremendous improvement compared to the previous exam even in the accreditation.

“We have noticed that the candidates have improved even in handling the computer system and this is part of the positive effect of having a CBT exam in the service,’’ he said.

On the examination exercise, one of the candidates, who did not want her name mentioned, said that the examination was well conducted as there were no hitches from the computer system.

“The exercise was well conducted although we did not start on time, everything was done properly.

“The computer was also easy to access and we were able to answer all our questions without any difficulty,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three centres visited by the permanent secretary were Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Wuse Zone 4, Aduvie International School, Jahi District and Rosa Mystica Academy, Kubwa. (NAN)