Twenty-six graduating students of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, will bag First Class honors during its forthcoming maiden convocation.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, disclosed this during the press conference heralding the convocation at the University campus in Okitipupa on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the university was established in 2008 by the former governor of the state, the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu.

Ologunorisa said the convocation is for the 2014/2020 session.

According to him, 307 students bagged Second Class Upper Division, 488 students with Second Class Lower, while 161 students made Third Class

Ologunorisa saidmost of the graduating students were from the Faculty of Sciences, being the pioneer faculty.

The VC disclosed that the university which started with just one Faculty/School now has five faculties/schools, including; the School of Science, the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, School of Management Sciences, and School of Earth Sciences.

Ologunorisa said one of the recent graduates who graduated with a First Class Degree in Chemistry, Miss Demihin Adebisi was admitted for Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, USA without passing through a master’s degree.

He hinted that in the next academic session, 2023/2024, the School of Basic Medical Sciences of the institution will take off.

According to him, “the school will run courses in BSc. Nursing and BSc. Public Health. Also the BSc. Applied Geology programs will also commence in the 2023/2024 academic session in the School of Earth Science.