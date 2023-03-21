The re-elected Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lamented the hateful and hurtful ethnic profiling that characterised electoral process in the state, assuring Lagosians that he would not pursue divisive and exclusionary agenda in the state.

The governor who stated this in his victory speech after he was officially declared the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pointed out that, ‘’The true Lagos spirit is a welcoming, embracing, liberal one, not a divisive, exclusionary one. In the days and weeks and months ahead, we will continue to do everything to demonstrate and amplify this.’’

The governor saidt during the course of the campaign, the state witnessed,’’ a lot of divisive rhetoric used. There were those who tried to make these elections about ethnicity and religion, when in fact they should only have been about capacity, competence and experience.’’

‘’Unfortunately, there are reports of skirmishes in some local government areas wherein some citizens were reported to have been injured. We strongly condemn these reprehensible incidents – that is definitely not who we are as a people.

‘’The relevant law enforcement and security agencies have been directed to investigate these breaches of the law, and to ensure that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law.’’

He pointed out that elections are over, saying it is now time for governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.

Sanwo-Olu who saluted fellow contestants for their participation in the democratic process noted that,’’ Your contribution to creating a truly competitive political space in our dear State. Please remember that there is no victor, no vanquished, in the true spirit of sportsmanship.’’

He added that, ‘’To all of the people of Lagos, we will keep all the promises we have made to you. Lagosians, you did not just vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu. You voted for a greater Lagos. I promise that together we shall achieve this. This is a promise that shall not be broken. A greater Lagos shall be ours.