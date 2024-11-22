A 29-year-old man, Kehinde Oyewale has been ordered to be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan over accusation that he raped a visually impaired woman in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The order was given by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan on Thursday, following the arraignment of the defendant on a one count charge bordering on rape.

Police prosecutor, Corporal David Adepoju, told the court that Oyewale who resides at the Elebu area in Moniya, Ibadan, committed the offence on November 11, 2024 at 12:39 p.m. at her residence.

Adepoju alleged that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 50-year-old victim, one Ms B. Opeola, without her consent.

Narrating the incident before the court, the prosecutor said the defendant entered the victim’s house, located just about three houses from his residence where he committed the act.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, however did not take the plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

She then ordered the remand of Oyewale at the Correctional Centre while awaiting the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The case thereafter adjourned till March 20, 2025 for further mention.