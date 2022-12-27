The Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya has directed troops of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with any terrorist group and others who take up arms against the Nigerian state.

Yahaya gave the fresh order yesterday at a Christmas luncheon with troops of Joint Task Force, “Operation Hadin Kai” at Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri. He told the troops to continue to take the battle to the hideouts of the insurgents, assuring that there will be no respite for criminal groups in the country.

The army chief reminded officers and men of the service to remain calm and adhere strictly to the rules of engagement throughout the electioneering period.

He said, “We must not rest on our oars as it is pleasing to note that we are recording giant strides in defeating all detractors towards bringing lasting peace to our fatherland. Our collective sacrifices in the various theatres of operations are well appreciated by well-meaning Nigerians both at home and abroad as well as allies of Nigeria worldwide.”

Yahaya said measures had been put in place to improve the welfare of personnel and their families, with the assurance to provide the needed medical support for the wounded troops.

Also, the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said the event provided an opportunity for the officers and soldiers to remember troops who paid the supreme price in defending the country.

He said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has conducted a total of 1,884 missions in 2565 sorties with a total flight time of 3,643 hours from January to December 2022.

“These tremendous efforts have been remarkably effective in degrading the capabilities of the terrorists and denying them freedom of action in the North East of the country. This has by extension, translated to more peace and order in adjourning states and international borders,” Air Marshal Amao stressed.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum, who was represented by the deputy governor Alhaji Umar Kadafur, commended the service chiefs for their leadership style as they always celebrate with troops during festive periods.

He also appreciated the service chiefs for rewarding gallant personnel who distinguished themselves in the counter insurgency operations.

The highpoint of the event was special recognition for some deserving personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and some media houses including LEADERSHIP for their support in the fight against insurgents in the country.