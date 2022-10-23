At least three persons have been confirmed dead, while two others were critically wounded in an accident which happened on Sunday morning along the Abeokuta-Sango Ota Expressway in Ogun State corridor.

The accident, which occurred around 7: 30am at Ayedere axis of Obada Oko, in the Ewekoro local government area of the State, involved a Volvo truck with registration number: AKM 489 ZY which had a head-on collision with an Abeokuta metropolitan paited taxi, a Nissan Micra car marked AKM 232 YQ.

LEADERSHIP gathered that driver of the Volvo truck, driving in a direction prohibited by the law, suddenly lost control of his vehicle while on speed and collided with the taxi which resulted in the death of three of the five passengers in the Nissan Micra car.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident, said one of the four passengers on the metro taxi was still in a state of coma as at the time of filing this report, while the fifth person sustained a high degree of injuries.

Akinbiyi further explained that the remaining victims have been rescued to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Abeokuta, while the corpses fo the deceased have also been evacuated to the morgue of the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the TRACE image maker further disclosed that an angry mob, who later stormed the scene of the crash in protest against the habitual reckless driving by truck drivers in the area, later set the accidented Volvo truck ablaze, while the TRACE officials present were also attacked for trying to prevent them from venting their anger against the truck.