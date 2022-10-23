The United States of America, has warned its nationals in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, the nation’s capital of elevated risks of terror attacks and charged them to be vigilant.

The United States Embassy, which issued this terror alert posted its website on Sunday, said the terrorists could target government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

According to the statement, “The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

The Embassy, therefore, advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel or movement. It also admonished them to stay alert, avoid crowds, even as they were charged to take their personal security seriously and keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency, including carrying proper identification.

The US has remained consistent in issuing security alerts following high level of kidnapping, armed robbery and terror attacks that have heightened in Nigeria in recent times.