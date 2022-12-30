Three persons have been killed in an explosion which occurred in Okene, Okene local government area of Kogi State yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the incident happened around the Ohinoyi’s Palace in Okene local government area of the state.

A senior government official told LEADERSHIP Friday that it was a transformer in the area that exploded.

The incident occurred a few hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state.

At the time of filing this report, police operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) were at the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness said the blast was from an overloaded electricity transformer, leaving the people around it dead and a few others injured.