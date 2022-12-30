National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) chapter, has condemned assault on one of its members and a doctor by three bereaved relatives of a patient at the hospital, yesterday.

The association warned that the union would no longer tolerate such violent attacks on any of its members, saying such barbaric acts on any of its members and other health workers in the hospital “must stop”.

It gave the warning in a statement signed by UITH chapter chairman, Kazeem Afolabi Ayinla.

The union said while the leadership of the association sympathised with the relatives of the deceased over the death of their loved one, it was wrong for anyone to act in such a manner.

It urged the management of the hospital to strengthen its security network to forestall future occurrence.