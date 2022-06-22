Three persons on Monday along the East/West Road near Opokuma junction were burnt to ashes and three others sustain first degree burn in a ghastly motor accident.

Three others including a police constable survived with various degree of minor injuries.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 5:15pm, shut down vehicular movement along the East/West Road.

It was gathered that two cars, a Toyota Camry with registration number LS 529 KY and a Mazda 323 with registration number GBB 532 XA had a head on collision which resulted in a heavy explosion.

Eyewitnesses told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the Camry car was loaded with petroleum products which resulted into heavy explosion and fire.

It was gathered that two men and one female were killed and burnt beyond recognition. Three others, however, survived.

A senior officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa State confirmed to our correspondent that the injured victims were rescued and taken to a hospital in Yenagoa for treatment.

“The two cars were burnt and the victims in the Mazda were burnt beyond recognition as the Camry was loaded with adulterated Premium Motor Spirit PMS which sparked the fire. The SO KOLGA with the assistant of other motorists cleared the obstruction on the road for free flow of traffic.”

The FRSC, however, attributed the cause of accident to over speeding and loss of control.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said though the details of the accident were not immediately available, “three persons were burnt to death and three others sustained first degree burn. Three others injured. A police constable was also injured.”