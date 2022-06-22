Ahead of the general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has set up a reconciliation forum and wooed the aggrieved aspirants in various positions for a round table to settle all issues in dispute for a consensus to retain the state in 2023.

The state PDP chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, who inaugurated the committee underscored the importance of peace to enhance greater bond for a united front towards winning in all positions.

He, therefore, charged the 11-member committee chaired by Senator Effiong Bob to help the party address differences that might have arisen during the process of the just concluded party nominations.

Akpan, who acknowledged the existence of divergent concerns and grievances among some members of the party, expressed the interest of the party to address issues of disagreements, assuring that “the umbrella of the party is big enough to cover everyone.

“After the primaries, our party candidates emerged while others did not win the party’s tickets. This may have caused them and their supporters to feel bad and perhaps discouraged.

“We value our members and we love to continue as one big family always this is why we thought it necessary to set up this Committee and we are sure that the committee will achieve the goals and objectives which the party is out to achieve.

“As a party, we have a responsibility to reach out to everyone who holds a differing opinion from the outcome of the event, encourage them and help them restore their bearings as respected party men and women in the big umbrella family”, he added.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Senator Bob, appreciated the PDP in the state for the opportunity to serve, assuring the party of the committee’s readiness to deliver on the assignment.

Some governorship aspirants including Senator Bassey Akpan and the House of Representatives member for Ethan, Onofiok Luke, our Correspondent gathered, have concluded plans to further their aspirations with other political parties as Senator Akpan and Luke, are on the verge of flying the flags of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Labour Party, respectively.

“I don’t know about others; I think Senator Akpan and Onofiok Luke, are not likely going to be part of the reconciliation since they have already pit their rent with other political parties”, a chieftain of the PDP, who wanted to remain anonymous told our correspondent in Uyo.