The traditional ruler of the Nawfia community in the Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, has condemned the killing of about three persons in connection with the boundary dispute between people of his community and their neighbouring Enugwu-Ukwu counterpart in the same local government.

The monarch, who reacted to the development in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP on Tuesday from the United States of America (USA), where he is currently on vacation, described the act as sacrilegious, noting that Nawfia and Enugwu-Ukwu belong to the famed Nri clan, and, that “Nri culture abhors shading of blood”.

“I am in America on vacation right now. Someone called and told me about the development, but I have not gotten the details about what happened.

“When the person called, I was attending to something. And you know Nigerian time is different from America. Nigeria is five hours ahead. So, I haven’t gotten any details. But they are talking about land. And for me, there is no land dispute that is worth shedding blood or killing someone.

“Nawfia and Enugwu-Ukwu are Nri, and, in Nri culture, we don’t shed blood. So, I express condolences to the spirits of those who were killed and their relative.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that some Nawfia persons on Monday called some persons from their neighbouring Enugwu-Ukwu town on the phone and asked them to come to somewhere at the disputed Agu-Asionye boundary.

Sources said that on arrival, the Enugwu-Ukwu people were attacked, leading to the death of three of them and some others seriously injured.

An indigene of Enugwu-Ukwu, and member of the town’s traditional cabinet, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, who reacted to the development, said that the leadership of the town was already meeting over the incident.

Chief Onyeagba, who is immediate past Nigeria’s ambassador to Burundi, said, “It was in the afternoon of Monday, 9th September 2024, that news went around the community of the killing of some of our brothers.

“It was reported that the men were lured via phone calls to Agu Isionye land belonging to Enugwu-Ukwu and were each executed gangland style.

“Enugwu-Ukwu is currently deliberating on this. Our president-general has already informed the state government.

“The police authorities at Zone 13, Ukpo, Dunukofia local government have also been informed. Urgent action is required to avert escalation of the crises”.

Meanwhile, public relations officer of the Anambra State police command (PPRO)superintendent of police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the sad incident.

The police spokesman said in a press statement on Tuesday that the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has already ordered investigation into the incident.

He said: “Preliminary information reveals the victims were lured by some individuals through a phone call to the land in guise of a land transaction and attacked with guns and matchet.

“CP has sued for calm as police operatives have recovered the abandoned Sienna vehicle used by the murderers.

“Also, the testimonies of the injured victims who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital is aiding the investigation while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue”, the PPRO statement read further.