Three Policemen were feared dead on Saturday when unknown gunmen attacked their checkpoint at Agbani, headquaters of Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.

Many others were injured during the attack, which occured at a roundabout near the Agbani Divisional Police Station.

The police officers were on a stop-and-search duty when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire on them, bringing down three security operatives.

The hoodlums operated in a vehicle, and reportedly escaped towards Ugbawka.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after a former Commissioner in the State and one-time chairman of Oji-River local government area, Chief Gabriel Onuzulike, and his older brother were killed at their Nkpokolo-Achi hometown by ungunmen.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Police Command has disclosed that following a distress call on the Oji-River incident, two assailants were intercepted and neutralised by a joint Police/Army team.

This was disclosed by Daniel Ndukwe, the State Police Command’s spokesman.

He said the team recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car and a RAV4 Jeep.

Part of his statement reads: “Pending the receipt of a detailed report, kindly be informed that preliminary report reveals that two (2) of the assailants, said to have infiltrated into Oji-River from neighbouring Anambra State community, in the evening hours of 18/11/2022, that attacked and murdered one Gabriel Onuzulike (identified as former Chairman of Oji-River LGA and Commissioner in Enugu State Government) and his brother at Nkpokolo-Achi in Oji-River LGA, were neutralized by a Joint Police/Army Team, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident and intercepted the hoodlums at Inyi community of the same LGA, as they were escaping into Anambra State.”