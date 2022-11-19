President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the government and Nigerians, rejoiced with former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GFCR, on his 65th birthday, November 20, 2022

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the unique position of the former President in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

The President joined the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

The President believed the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Dr Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

As Dr Jonathan clocks 65, President Buhari prayed for his well-being and that of his family.