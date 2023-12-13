Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the takeover of the scholarship responsibility of the children of the slain Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi.

The governor also directed the immediate payment of the gratuity of the deceased director to cushion the effects of his death on the family he left behind.

He also instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide the wife and children of late Oyekanmi with one of the affordable homes built by his administration.

Governor Abiodun made these known at Ibara Baptist Church, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, during the funeral service held in honour of the late Oyekanmi.

LEADERSHIP reports that Oyekanmi was a few weeks ago trailed and killed by armed robbers after exiting a commercial bank in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“I also promised when I came to see you, Mrs Oyekanmi, that we will not leave you; that we will stand by you. The Almighty God himself will be with you. But we will stand by you, with you, we will support you and your family.

“We can not replace Taiwo, but we will do everything to cushion the effect of his departure.

“I have since signed up on some of that support immediately. So this is not a promise that you have to come to us to request that we fulfil.

“Your children, the state will be taking over the responsibility of their education. I have instructed the payment of your husband’s gratuity immediately.

“I also have instructed the Ministry of Housing to provide you with one of our affordable homes.

“I know you have a home of your own, but in my opinion, I thought perhaps you may decide to commercialize that so that will give you a sense of income to cushion the effect of your departed husband,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun also called on the extended family of the deceased to support the wife and the children he left behind, adding that all the supports being given to her were for her exclusively.

“Now, I will plead with the members of the family. I know how our tradition works. Please, bear with this woman. Yes, Taiwo is your brother, nephew, cousin, but Taiwo is this woman’s husband, she has lost her husband, the children has lost their father.

“All these supports that are due to be given to her are for her exclusively. The Head of Service is under my instruction to ensure that he provides the necessary oversight to ensure that she enjoys this support exclusively, and I want to thank you for understanding,” Governor Abiodun added.

He reiterated his promise that his administration would do all within its power to bring late Oyekanmi’s killers to book.

He said that it was in line with that promise that a reward of N50million was announced for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Governor Abiodun described Oyekanmi as a humble, diligent, dedicated, and extremely hardworking man, adding that he was very reliable and dependable.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Lanre Oyekanmi, who described the death of their brother as a loss not only to the family but to the whole Ifoyintedo community, said that the family would support the wife and children of their late brother.