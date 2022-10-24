Three justices of the Appeal Court who sat on the panel that dismissed the 15-count terrorism charge against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have been transferred from their various divisions.

Last week, the Appeal Court held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria did not follow due process and was a flagrant violation of Nigeria’s extradition treaty and a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The transfer of the justices was contained in a memo dated October 17, 202, which was signed by the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The memo said the new posting for the justices was with immediate effect and that they were expected to report to their new stations by October 21.

According to the memo, the presiding justice, Jummai Hanatu Sankey, who previously was in the Gombe Division of the court, has been transferred to Awka Division, whereas Justice Oludotun Adetope-Okojie who delivered the lead judgement, was moved to Owerri, while Justice Ebiowei Tobi, the third member of the court panel was transferred to Gombe.