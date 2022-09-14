Three persons have been reported missing in Ibi local government area of Taraba State when a boat loaded with passengers capsized at River Benue bank.

The council’s chairman, Hon Bala Bako, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred yesterday.

He said the boat from Ibi was heading to Sarkin Kudu Market when the disaster took place.

Bako said, “While taking off from the Ibi coast, the boat engine went off. In the course of starting the engine, it went and hit a building at the bank and the boat broke into pieces. It was at that point that many of the passengers were rescued while a woman and two other children were discovered missing.”

The council chairman said the government would provide life jackets for the use of passengers to safeguard people’s lives and called for the provision of manifest for documentation of people crossing the river.