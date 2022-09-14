Northern students under the aegis of the Association of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS) have conferred an award of honour on the district head of Wase town, in Wase local government of Plateau State, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir Wase for his efforts in building peace in the area.

National president of ANNS, Comrade Sani Adamu, who announced the award conferred on the traditional ruler in a press statement yesterday in Gombe said traditional rulers have a duty of fostering peace and harmony among the people.

He said the association decided to confer the award of ‘Icon of Humanitarian Service and Community Development’ on the district head in order to motivate him.

“The district head of Wase, Plateau State Alhaji Abubakar Wase (Magajin Garin Wase), has bagged a meritorious Award of Special Recognition from Association Of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS) In Abuja for Excellent Services to Humanity. And also Decorated as the Grand Commander Northern Nigerian Students (GCNNS).

“The award was conferred on him as part of activities of the 2022 National Convention of the Association. We urge him to continue with his good work towards better society and nation building,” he said in the statement.