BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Three school pupils and three others on Wednesday escaped death by the whiskers in a road accident which occurred along Apete-Akufo Road in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were severely injured in the accident, which involved a waste disposal vehicle, a commercial cab, and a motorcycle.

It was further gathered that the accident happened when the waste disposal vehicle lost control due to brake failure.

The vehicle was said to have rammed into an oncoming cab, popularly known as a Micra and a commercial motorcycle.

As a result, six people, including three pupils returning from school, two apprentices accompanying the waste disposal vehicle, and one other person, were severely injured.

It was learnt that the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in the area.

It was gathered that the victims were still receiving treatment in the hospital as of the time of filing this report.