The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has clarified that the Bill seeking legal backing for Nigerians to bear arms was intended for self-defence.

Nwoko, who is the sponsor of the Bill, argued that such measures could act as a deterrence to criminal activities, especially kidnapping.

The lawmaker stated this in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, which was monitored by our correspondent.

Speaking on the proposed legislation, Nwoko said: “Oh, it will. It will,” when asked if arms-bearing by Nigerians will solve the nation’s security problem.

The Senator shared a personal story of loss, recounting how his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) was killed in a kidnapping incident in November 2023.

“The estate was attacked by kidnappers going from house to house. When they got to their door, my SLA told his wife to hide with the children. He opened the door to talk to them, and he was taken away. We never saw him alive again,” he recalled.

Nwoko maintained that arming citizens could discourage criminals from operating so freely.

“If he had a gun, or if others in the community had guns, would the kidnappers have had the audacity to go door to door? That wouldn’t happen,” he stated.

The Delta North lawmaker, however, clarified that his proposal includes strict regulations against unlawful use of firearms.

“For you to have the licence to have a gun, you must go through a training school, a shooting school, which is a training school. You must get confirmation from two doctors that you have a sound mind.

“You must get reports from the DSS and from the Police. You must also be confirmed by your local traditional ruler that you are who you are,” he explained.

Senator Nwoko maintained that only qualified individuals would be allowed to carry arms if the proposed law sails through legislative hurdles and eventually assented to.