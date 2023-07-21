3 Senior Police Officers Dismissed Over Misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior Police officers over cases of serious misconduct.

The commission also approved the reduction in ranks of five others found wanting in the conduct of their official duties.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said these decisions were some of the highlights of the commission’s 21st plenary meeting which came to an end on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the headquarters of the commission and chaired by commission’s chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase.

The dismissed Police officers were two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

One Chief Superintendent of Police, (CSP) one Superintendent (SP), one Deputy Superintendent (DSP) and two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were demoted in ranks for misconduct.

Fourteen officers got the punishment of severe reprimand, six reprimand and seven others got letters of warning.