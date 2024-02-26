Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Sunday, as three siblings of the same parents died in a car parked in their residential quarters as a result of suffocation.

The incident occurred at about 2pm at Sango-Kulende quarters, Ilorin, when the three children locked themselves in the stationary car, said to have been borrowed by their father from his sister.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the mother of the children, who had gone out to buy something, returned to find them inside the locked car.

She raised an alarm and forced the doors of the car open, after discovering the foot wares of her children outside the parked car.

An eyewitness said that the three children were rushed to Olutayo Clinic, very close to their residence for medical attention.

“The medical director, Dr Adeyemo, however, directed that they be taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

“The three siblings were later taken to Muslim cemetery for burial according to Islamic rites,” the eyewitness stated.