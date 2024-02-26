A group operating under the aegis of National People with Disabilities Awareness Movement (NAPAM), on Sunday, cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against embarking on its planned nationwide strike over the current economic situation in the country, saying such would shut down the economy against the interest of Nigerians.

Speaking at a press conference, which held at the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja on Sunday, the National Secretary of NAPAM, Dr Samuelson Emehibe, argued that the economic hardship plaguing the nation was as a result of unimplemented economic policies in the past 16 years and shouldn’t be seen as handiwork of President Bola Tinubu administration.

He noted that in the few months into this administration, certain steps had been taken in terms of governance direction away from the past which might spew hardship, but would in no distant time reposition the nation, insisting that strike or protest under any guise was intended to abort good times coming the way of the nation.

Dr Emehibe insisted that NLC’s move to embark on strike would aggravate the already bad and volatile economy as many businesses were already shutting down, supply chain disrupted and investors’ confidence in the economy was being eroded.

He said his association which comprises over 35 million people with disability, will not sit supine watching a segment of the nation disrupting the economy, fearing that if the economy was shut down, people with disability and the vulnerable citizens would be hard hit, hence, they were insisting that government should be allowed in this circumstance as “there is no quick-fix of economy anywhere in the world.”

He said: “Over the past sixteen years, certain issues went unaddressed, leading to several misdemeanors. President Tinubu is now in charge, and he aims to reposition Nigeria for the better. We urge fellow Nigerians to give him the necessary time to implement the changes he envisions.

“Let us avoid selfish motivations and genuinely focus on fighting for the people’s welfare.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress Chairman, Comrade Joe Ajaero and his Executive have shown a high level of disregard to the wellbeing of the citizens especially the persons with Disability in Nigeria by his selfish antics of imposing industrial action without considering the humongous negative effects of strike.

“Embarking on strike will only aggravate the nation’s already bad economic situation, the Labour Union have failed to consider the plight of many Nigerians whom are struggling to make ends meet.

“Strike is not the ideal approach to resolve the current situation, it can potentially cause more hardship for the people especially the Persons Living with Disabilities in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory numbering over 35 million.”

He, therefore, urged the NLC and TUC and other groups to engage the government in dialogue instead of embarking on a street protest.

Dr. Emehibe said the association will sue the NLC should they go ahead to embark on the two-day nationwide protest.