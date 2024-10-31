Thirty-four months after his death, the family and the Cross River State government have concluded arrangement to bury the late former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas on November 30, 2024.

The Secretary, Central Planning Committee for Burial of late Dr Wayas and Convener, Who is Who in Northern Cross River Forum, Dr Donclamz Enamhe, who disclosed this to journalists in a media briefing in Calabar on Thursday, said the deceased will be interred at his Basang Village in Obanlikwu local government area of Cross River State.

Ename stressed with the new date fixed to inter the late senate president’s body, every disagreement surrounding the burial of the late Dr Wayas has been put to rest.

Recall that Wayas died on November 30, 2021 at a London hospital where his body was kept at the London morgue awaiting his burial that could not hold due to disagreement among members of his family.

Ename commended Governor Bassey Otu for his steadfast will and determination in ensuring that the story of the late Senate President concludes in manner befitting his legacy.

He similarly appreciated the Senate President, Senator Goodwill Akpabio for his support and commitment leading to the resolution of the dispute resulting in the arrangement to bury the late elder statesman.

“We extend our sincere appreciation for his willingness to honour Dr. Wayas by arranging transportation of the remains from Abuja to Calabar, and then onward to Obanlikwu speaks volumes about his respect for the legacy of this great icon and his dedication to the cause of national unity and respect for heroes.

“We also commend the Basang Nation of Obanlikwu, led by Chief Sylvania Anyagwu, for their outstanding corporation and support,” Ename said.

He added that their unwavering partnership with the government throughout the process has been invaluable in making the final burial arrangements possible.

“It is through such unity and shared respect that we give due honour to memory of Dr. Wayas, ensuring his legacy endures in the hearts of future generations,” Enamhe stated.