The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday presented a budget of N689,440,348,916.30 christened ‘Budget of Assured Prosperity’ for the 2025 fiscal year.

Diri who made the presentation during plenary at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, said that implementation of the 2025 Budget will require some level of efficiency and synergy in government activities across ministries, departments and agencies.

Giving the breakdown of the budget in some of the sectors, Governor Diri said the sum of N178, 761,880,407.32 was budgeted for Works and Infrastructure; Education – N47,111,696,198.40 and N37,850,000,000,00 for Sports.

Others are Urban and Housing Development – N13,680,000,000.00; Energy and Power – N14,450,000,000.00; Agriculture – N16,650,000,000.00; Security – N19,000,000,000.00; Health – N19,194,188,466.00 and Community Development – N10,200,000,000.00.

The governor also explained that the overall outcome of the 2025 budget will significantly depend on the level of fiscal and recurrent policy coordination, adding that it was the desire of the ‘Prosperity Government’ to pursue a robust development as enunciated in the ‘Assured budget.’

“We have consciously crafted this 2025 budget in such a manner that we are mobilising funds for human and capital infrastructural development initiatives, covering the seven core areas of the ‘Assured Agenda’ which are agricultural rural revolution and blue economy; sports and youths development; security and peace; urban renewal and rural development; robust health care delivery; energy generation; economic growth and tourism; diversified education towards innovation and technology; by ensuring that our recurrent expenditure is kept within limits”.

Highlighting some of the projects and programmes executed under the 2024 budget of N489,433,632,374.32 and supplementary budget of N270,800,000,000.00, Diri said his administration embarked on the continuation of the three senatorial roads, construction of internal road in Yenagoa, building of technical colleges in all local government areas, grants to tertiary institutions, economic welfare and wage award for civil servants and training of youths in agriculture for food security.