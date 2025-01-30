At least 30 bodies have been recovered following a midair collision between an American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, DC, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The tragic crash, which occurred late Wednesday night, has left no expected survivors as recovery efforts continued.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation, and local authorities were conducting a joint recovery mission at the crash site.

Addressing the media, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that both aircraft were flying in a standard pattern under clear conditions before the collision.

“Neither the American Airlines flight nor the military helicopter were in an unusual pattern,” Duffy explained.

He further disclosed that the wreckage of the American Airlines plane was located in three different sections of the river, submerged in waist-deep water. The recovery of the fuselage will continue throughout the day.

“Responders faced frigid conditions, heavy wind, and ice on the water, but worked tirelessly throughout the night,” Duffy said.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, extending condolences to the victims’ families.

“This is devastating. Our focus right now is to do everything we can to support everyone involved,” Isom stated.

He also confirmed that 64 people were on board the American Airlines flight—60 passengers and four crew members.

At a press conference, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed concerns about air travel safety following the crash. “The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the situation, but at this time, there is no indication that any other aircraft was implicated,” Bowser said.

Reacting to the tragedy, US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the “terrible accident.”

“I question why the helicopter didn’t go up or down, or turn,” Trump remarked.

Investigators are now focusing on why the Black Hawk helicopter was flying in that location at the time of the collision.