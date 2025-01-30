Gunmen on Tuesday invaded Iseyin Town in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State where they killed a former local government staff and abducted a petrol attendant.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the gunmen had attempted to kidnap the owner of the petroleum station who was not around when they arrived.

Sources told our reporter that the incident took place at the Sawmill Road, along Iseyin-Saki Road.

It was learnt that the deceased, identified as Ayanladun was attending a church service near the scene of the incident but had plugged his phone to charge at the petroleum station.

Ayanladun was shot when he went to the filling station to retrieve his phone which coincided with the arrival of the kidnappers.

The gunmen also shot the security officer at the petroleum station who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the town.