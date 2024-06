Ad

Over 300 wooden shanties have been damaged in a recent gas explosion at Tejousho NTA 10 axis in Lagos on Wednesday.

The explosion also gutted parts of the nearby Saint Heritage Children School on Adedayo Street, Off Aralile Street, in Surulere area of Lagos State.

An eyewitness appealed on TV for urgent assistance, saying: “We need emergency response at Adedayo Street, off Aralile Street, Surulere.”

“An explosion occurred at Tejuosho NTA Chanel 10 axis, razing over 309 shanties. Residents and business owners are counting their losses,” NTA reported.

There was no record of injuries or death at the time of this report.