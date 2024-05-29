Ad

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has named the State’s first six-lane road after Nigeria’s first military Head of State, late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Otti announced this on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital, during the inauguration of the former four-lane Abia Tower-Ossah Road, reconstructed by the present administration in the state.

The 3.5-kilometer Road, which terminates at Okpara Square in the capital city, was inaugurated by Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd), a former Chief of General Staff (CGS) during the military regime of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

In his address entitled, “The Future,” Governor Otti said the administration embarked on the project to not only enhance the aesthetic of the capital city, but also for security, free flow of traffic, and economic reasons.

He commended communities along the road corridor for their cooperation and support to both the state government and the contracting firm, to ensure the timely completion of the project.

“Before the groundbreaking ceremony was performed, we made sure that the over 175 owners of structures that were affected were paid their compensations 100 per cent,” the govenor said.

In his brief remarks, the general manager of the construction firm handling the project, Eli Adam, said Governor Otti had stressed that the project was very dear to the administration and the people of the state.

“We put in our best to ensure that we justify the confidence reposed in us by adhering strictly to the terms of the agreement to complete the project within record time,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, in his address, said the decision to embark on the project was tough because over 400 structures were marked for removal.

Expressing gratitude to the governor for taking the decision and the construction firm for the quality of the job, he announced that the road has solar powered lights and road maps.

Other highlights of the ocassion were the inauguration of Okpara Square Water Fountain and the flag-off of the construction of Umuahia Public Transport Terminal.