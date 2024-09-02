No fewer than 3,000 patients have benefited from free eye surgery in the Kura/Garunmalam /Madobi federal constituency of Kano State.

The initiative, which has restored their eyesight, was carried out recently in Kura by Umar Datti Foundation, founded by the member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Datti.

Addressing newsmen, Yusuf Datti emphasised the significance of the free eye care programme, stating that it aims to bring relief to those afflicted with eye problems.

He further noted that blindness is akin to living in darkness, equating its impact to a kind of ‘life death’, highlighting the urgent need for accessible eye care services in the community.

Kura also assured that “as a rep member, he is committed to delivering more developmental projects soon, despite the current economic challenges facing the nation.”

Also speaking during the commencement of the initiative, the Kano State commissioner of health, Dr Abubakar Yusuf, praised the initiative at the Kura General Hospital, where the surgeries took place. He advised other elected officials and wealthy individuals to emulate Yusuf Datti’s initiative in various health sectors.

“The state government has allocated N120 million to upgrade the Kura General Hospital, further demonstrating its dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure,” he added.

Also speaking to newsmen at the event, Dr Kamal Umar, chief medical officer of Eye Care Saver, described the initiative and what is being done.

“This program involves thorough screening and diagnosis of patients to determine the severity of their eye issues depending on the diagnosis.

“Some patients will require surgical operations, while others will need medical glasses, drugs, or eye drops,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, 62-year-old Abubakar Kadawa thanked Yusuf Datti for restoring his sight after ten years of being unable to see normally.